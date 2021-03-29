Amphenol Corporation (APH) PE Ratio stood at $34.03: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) open the trading on March 26, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 3.09% to $66.49. During the day, the stock rose to $66.60 and sunk to $64.67 before settling in for the price of $64.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APH posted a 52-week range of $33.73-$69.10.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $598.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $590.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $38.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $64.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $58.72.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 80000 employees. It has generated 107,486 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 15,043. The stock had 4.66 Receivables turnover and 0.74 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.98, operating margin was +19.19 and Pretax Margin of +17.75.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electronic Components industry. Amphenol Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 96.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 30, this organization’s VP,Grp GM Mobile Consumer Prod sold 18,000 shares at the rate of 131.06, making the entire transaction reach 2,359,156 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,000. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 16, Company’s Senior Vice President sold 27,400 for 125.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,439,508. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.51) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +13.99 while generating a return on equity of 24.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.30% and is forecasted to reach 2.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Amphenol Corporation (APH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.70. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $34.03, and its Beta score is 1.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.49. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 37.98.

In the same vein, APH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.95, a figure that is expected to reach 0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Amphenol Corporation (APH)

[Amphenol Corporation, APH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.98% While, its Average True Range was 1.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Amphenol Corporation (APH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.82%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.07% that was higher than 23.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

