Campbell Soup Company (CPB) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.58

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) open the trading on March 26, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 3.04% to $50.87. During the day, the stock rose to $50.94 and sunk to $49.09 before settling in for the price of $49.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPB posted a 52-week range of $40.70-$54.08.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 1.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $303.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $195.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $47.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $48.44.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 14500 employees. It has generated 599,379 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 40,828. The stock had 15.13 Receivables turnover and 0.68 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.27, operating margin was +15.71 and Pretax Margin of +8.81.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Campbell Soup Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 54.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 7,000 shares at the rate of 48.88, making the entire transaction reach 342,153 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 36,810. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 08, Company’s Vice President and Controller sold 6,075 for 48.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 292,025. This particular insider is now the holder of 30,852 in total.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 1/30/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.84) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +6.81 while generating a return on equity of 32.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.60% and is forecasted to reach 3.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.64% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Campbell Soup Company (CPB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.20, and its Beta score is 0.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.67. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.94.

In the same vein, CPB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.65, a figure that is expected to reach 0.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

[Campbell Soup Company, CPB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.31% While, its Average True Range was 1.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Campbell Soup Company (CPB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.48%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.64% that was higher than 25.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.