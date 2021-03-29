GAN Limited (GAN) EPS is poised to hit -0.05 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) open the trading on March 26, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -13.54% to $19.98. During the day, the stock rose to $21.99 and sunk to $18.1168 before settling in for the price of $23.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GAN posted a 52-week range of $6.00-$31.81.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 31.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 119.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $846.35 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.23.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 136 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.95, operating margin was -55.38 and Pretax Margin of -56.50.

GAN Limited (GAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Gambling industry. GAN Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.10%, in contrast to 61.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 12, this organization’s EVP, Chief Commercial Officer sold 60,000 shares at the rate of 24.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,440,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 11, Company’s EVP, Chief Commercial Officer sold 29,651 for 22.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 652,322. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

GAN Limited (GAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.06) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -57.50 while generating a return on equity of -23.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

GAN Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 119.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in the upcoming year.

GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GAN Limited (GAN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 22.91.

Technical Analysis of GAN Limited (GAN)

[GAN Limited, GAN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.18% While, its Average True Range was 2.47.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of GAN Limited (GAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 84.63% that was higher than 72.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.