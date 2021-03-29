GAN Limited (GAN) EPS is poised to hit -0.05 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Steve Mayer
Markets

GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) open the trading on March 26, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -13.54% to $19.98. During the day, the stock rose to $21.99 and sunk to $18.1168 before settling in for the price of $23.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GAN posted a 52-week range of $6.00-$31.81.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 31.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 119.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $846.35 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.23.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 136 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.95, operating margin was -55.38 and Pretax Margin of -56.50.

GAN Limited (GAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Gambling industry. GAN Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.10%, in contrast to 61.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 12, this organization’s EVP, Chief Commercial Officer sold 60,000 shares at the rate of 24.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,440,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 11, Company’s EVP, Chief Commercial Officer sold 29,651 for 22.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 652,322. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

GAN Limited (GAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.06) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -57.50 while generating a return on equity of -23.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

GAN Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 119.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in the upcoming year.

GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GAN Limited (GAN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 22.91.

Technical Analysis of GAN Limited (GAN)

[GAN Limited, GAN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.18% While, its Average True Range was 2.47.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of GAN Limited (GAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 84.63% that was higher than 72.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

The Fundamental Case for and Against Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
During the past 52 weeks, Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) shares have fallen about 25%. Another reason for the decline in quotations is the drug's inability...
Read more

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Stock Preview: What You Need To Know

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has experienced strong growth in its stocks this week. As a result of reducing its debt, the UEC stock has...
Read more

GM Partnered WithSolidEnergy Systems To Produce Cheaper EV Batteries

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
General Motors (GM) has partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to develop a car battery that is 60% cheaper than the current...
Read more

How Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) Will benefit From Their Unique Partnership

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and cosmetic company e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) announced plans for a unique partnership during the recent inaugural conference. Therefore, elf...
Read more

Intel (INTC) Intends to appeal against Court order for Violation of VLSI Tech

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
In the last quarter, Intel's (INTC) share price rose 29%. On Tuesday, Intel fell 2.6% after Federal Judge Jim Davis ruled the company must...
Read more

Related Stories

Markets

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) last week performance was -12.58%

Steve Mayer - 0
Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) started the day on March 26, 2021, with a price decrease of -2.50% at $7.02. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) 20 Days SMA touch 5.57%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Steve Mayer - 0
As on March 26, 2021, Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.31% to $95.83. During the day,...
Read more
Markets

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 6.18 million

Steve Mayer - 0
ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) flaunted slowness of -11.71% at $1.81, as the Stock market unbolted on March 26, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) recent quarterly performance of 19.70% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 26, 2021, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX: AMBO) set off with pace as it heaved...
Read more
Markets

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.18

Steve Mayer - 0
Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) open the trading on March 26, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 4.18% to $9.47. During the...
Read more
Markets

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) is predicted to post EPS of -0.17 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Steve Mayer - 0
ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) started the day on March 26, 2021, with a price increase of 6.24% at $4.60. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.