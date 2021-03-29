Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.76 million

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) started the day on March 26, 2021, with a price decrease of -0.45% at $52.84. During the day, the stock rose to $54.39 and sunk to $50.79 before settling in for the price of $53.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HTHT posted a 52-week range of $26.02-$64.53.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.57%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -228.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $309.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $308.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $54.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $45.10.

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Lodging Industry. Huazhu Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 56.40%, in contrast to 47.70% institutional ownership.

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.03) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -228.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.62 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.56% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.57% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.91.

In the same vein, HTHT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.22, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.35 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.52 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.87% While, its Average True Range was 2.79.

Raw Stochastic average of Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.11%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 19.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.42% that was lower than 45.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.