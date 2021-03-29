Immersion Corporation (IMMR) last month volatility was 7.64%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) open the trading on March 26, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.06% to $9.53. During the day, the stock rose to $9.855 and sunk to $9.00 before settling in for the price of $9.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IMMR posted a 52-week range of $5.05-$16.64.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -13.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 129.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $292.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.87.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 54 employees. It has generated 564,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 100,019. The stock had 2.01 Receivables turnover and 0.28 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +95.84, operating margin was +5.65 and Pretax Margin of +10.37.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Immersion Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 66.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s Interim CEO/VP Worldwide Sales sold 2,750 shares at the rate of 10.13, making the entire transaction reach 27,858 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,034. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 15, Company’s Interim CEO/VP Worldwide Sales sold 33,500 for 10.82, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 362,547. This particular insider is now the holder of 28,784 in total.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.24) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +17.73 while generating a return on equity of 7.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Immersion Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 129.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Immersion Corporation (IMMR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.79. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $45.60, and its Beta score is 1.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.60.

In the same vein, IMMR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.21, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Immersion Corporation (IMMR)

[Immersion Corporation, IMMR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.77.

Raw Stochastic average of Immersion Corporation (IMMR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 19.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.46% that was lower than 83.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.