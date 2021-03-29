KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.38

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) open the trading on March 26, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 1.15% to $48.47. During the day, the stock rose to $48.86 and sunk to $47.79 before settling in for the price of $47.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KKR posted a 52-week range of $21.12-$49.79.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 34.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -5.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $570.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $521.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $40.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $45.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.34.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1583 employees. It has generated 2,817,045 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,265,009. The stock had 2.99 Receivables turnover and 0.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +112.77 and Pretax Margin of +128.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Asset Management industry. KKR & Co. Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 79.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 25, this organization’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 100,000 shares at the rate of 44.93, making the entire transaction reach 4,493,090 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 25, Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 30,000 for 45.06, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,351,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.4) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +44.91 while generating a return on equity of 16.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -5.70% and is forecasted to reach 3.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.15% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.68, and its Beta score is 1.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.01.

In the same vein, KKR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

[KKR & Co. Inc., KKR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.42% While, its Average True Range was 1.08.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 56.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.69% that was lower than 24.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.