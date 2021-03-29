Lennar Corporation (LEN) 14-day ATR is 4.37: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 26, 2021, Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) set off with pace as it heaved 3.74% to $102.85. During the day, the stock rose to $103.79 and sunk to $98.695 before settling in for the price of $99.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LEN posted a 52-week range of $32.41-$101.55.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 18.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 36.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $309.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $285.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $87.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $77.47.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 9495 employees. It has generated 2,365,889 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 256,624. The stock had 24.35 Receivables turnover and 0.76 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.02, operating margin was +13.87 and Pretax Margin of +13.91.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Residential Construction industry. Lennar Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 95.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 26, this organization’s VP/CFO/Treasurer sold 10,036 shares at the rate of 100.85, making the entire transaction reach 1,012,161 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 240,957. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 20, Company’s Executive Vice President sold 10,000 for 80.22, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 802,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 151,617 in total.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 2/27/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.71) by $1.49. This company achieved a net margin of +10.85 while generating a return on equity of 14.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lennar Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 36.80% and is forecasted to reach 11.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lennar Corporation (LEN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.30, and its Beta score is 1.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.77.

In the same vein, LEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.19, a figure that is expected to reach 2.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lennar Corporation (LEN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Lennar Corporation, LEN]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.56 million was inferior to the volume of 3.01 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.93% While, its Average True Range was 4.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Lennar Corporation (LEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.24%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 94.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.02% that was higher than 47.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.