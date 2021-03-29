Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) EPS is poised to hit 0.27 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Zach King
Top Picks

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) started the day on March 26, 2021, with a price decrease of -0.87% at $13.74. During the day, the stock rose to $13.96 and sunk to $13.32 before settling in for the price of $13.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LU posted a 52-week range of $11.56-$20.17.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.44 billion, simultaneously with a float of $855.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.61.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 87240 employees. It has generated 95,092 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 20,517. The stock had 3.74 Receivables turnover and 0.28 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +80.47, operating margin was +36.29 and Pretax Margin of +31.25.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.15) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +21.58 while generating a return on equity of 19.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lufax Holding Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.27 in the upcoming year.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lufax Holding Ltd (LU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.96.

Technical Analysis of Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.72 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.06 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.43% While, its Average True Range was 0.69.

