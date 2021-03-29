MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) return on Assets touches 9.70: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

As on March 26, 2021, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 27.44% to $26.01. During the day, the stock rose to $26.70 and sunk to $25.25 before settling in for the price of $20.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MX posted a 52-week range of $9.08-$25.10.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -4.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 306.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $941.56 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.59.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 880 workers. It has generated 574,655 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 64,840. The stock had 5.28 Receivables turnover and 0.86 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.10, operating margin was +6.19 and Pretax Margin of +2.14.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 76.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 05, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 75,000 shares at the rate of 14.46, making the entire transaction reach 1,084,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,119,806. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 04, Company’s 10% Owner sold 25,000 for 14.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 357,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,194,806 in total.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.13) by $0.27. This company achieved a net margin of +11.28 while generating a return on equity of 34.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 306.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.11 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 38.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.78. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $67.56, and its Beta score is 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.86.

In the same vein, MX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.39, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, MX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.22 million was better the volume of 1.1 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.26% While, its Average True Range was 1.98.

Raw Stochastic average of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 90.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 118.80% that was higher than 64.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.