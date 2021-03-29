Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) 14-day ATR is 3.31: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) open the trading on March 26, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 5.34% to $93.14. During the day, the stock rose to $93.27 and sunk to $88.11 before settling in for the price of $88.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MXIM posted a 52-week range of $45.32-$98.44.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -1.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -21.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $267.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $266.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $91.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $77.69.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 7115 employees. It has generated 307,996 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 92,016. The stock had 5.73 Receivables turnover and 0.59 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +65.24, operating margin was +31.64 and Pretax Margin of +30.94.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 86.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 01, this organization’s PRESIDENT, CEO & DIRECTOR sold 14,000 shares at the rate of 94.24, making the entire transaction reach 1,319,358 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 236,481. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 19, Company’s SVP of Sales and Marketing sold 1,251 for 97.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 122,273. This particular insider is now the holder of 51,021 in total.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.68) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +29.88 while generating a return on equity of 37.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -21.00% and is forecasted to reach 3.21 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.44% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $34.83, and its Beta score is 1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.06. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 68.14.

In the same vein, MXIM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.67, a figure that is expected to reach 0.74 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

[Maxim Integrated Products Inc., MXIM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.62% While, its Average True Range was 3.23.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.72%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.31% that was higher than 32.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.