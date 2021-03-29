Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) EPS is poised to hit -0.17 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Zach King
Top Picks

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) established initial surge of 14.79% at $3.88, as the Stock market unbolted on March 26, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $4.05 and sunk to $3.51 before settling in for the price of $3.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NAT posted a 52-week range of $2.74-$9.00.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -2.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 89.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $149.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $146.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $508.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.62.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 20 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.86, operating margin was +22.91 and Pretax Margin of +14.11.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Nordic American Tankers Limited industry. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.90%, in contrast to 30.80% institutional ownership.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.18) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +14.11 while generating a return on equity of 8.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 89.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.27, and its Beta score is 0.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.86.

In the same vein, NAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.62, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Nordic American Tankers Limited, NAT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 3.96 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.92%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 80.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 84.91% that was higher than 61.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

