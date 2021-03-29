Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) last month volatility was 2.65%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on March 26, 2021, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.54% to $37.08. During the day, the stock rose to $37.56 and sunk to $36.46 before settling in for the price of $36.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OHI posted a 52-week range of $23.14-$39.18.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -55.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $228.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $226.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.63.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 68 employees. It has generated 12,699,544 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 2,343,044. The stock had 0.63 Receivables turnover and 0.09 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +62.01, operating margin was +50.68 and Pretax Margin of +18.80.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 76.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 01, this organization’s Director bought 500 shares at the rate of 37.97, making the entire transaction reach 18,985 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,085. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 22, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 20,000 for 38.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 760,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 216,134 in total.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.41) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +18.45 while generating a return on equity of 3.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -55.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.79 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -11.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.01. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $55.76, and its Beta score is 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.96.

In the same vein, OHI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.67, a figure that is expected to reach 0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Omega Healthcare Investors Inc., OHI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.43 million was better the volume of 1.89 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.15% While, its Average True Range was 1.01.

Raw Stochastic average of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.23%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 41.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.76% that was lower than 25.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.