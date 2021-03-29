Rio Tinto Group (RIO) recent quarterly performance of 3.58% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 26, 2021, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) set off with pace as it heaved 3.98% to $78.05. During the day, the stock rose to $78.11 and sunk to $76.57 before settling in for the price of $75.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RIO posted a 52-week range of $42.06-$91.90.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 71.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.62 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.06 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $121.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $82.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $68.43.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 47500 employees. It has generated 732,787 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 160,467. The stock had 14.82 Receivables turnover and 0.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.98, operating margin was +38.10 and Pretax Margin of +33.04.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Rio Tinto Group’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.50%, in contrast to 8.10% institutional ownership.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +21.90 while generating a return on equity of 23.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rio Tinto Group’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.00% and is forecasted to reach 8.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -7.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 71.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rio Tinto Group (RIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.01, and its Beta score is 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.73. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.25.

In the same vein, RIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.00, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Rio Tinto Group, RIO]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.47 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.39 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.54% While, its Average True Range was 2.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Rio Tinto Group (RIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.75%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 49.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.55% that was lower than 35.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

