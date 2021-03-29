Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) surge 0.28% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ: EDTK) open the trading on March 26, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 9.04% to $3.62. During the day, the stock rose to $4.55 and sunk to $3.31 before settling in for the price of $3.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EDTK posted a 52-week range of $2.76-$6.75.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $39.78 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.50.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 42 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.68, operating margin was +46.31 and Pretax Margin of +46.55.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 41.25%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +34.88 while generating a return on equity of 42.54.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.00%.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ: EDTK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.30.

In the same vein, EDTK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.83.

Technical Analysis of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK)

[Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited, EDTK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.87% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.39%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 38.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.76% that was lower than 77.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

