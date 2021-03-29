The key reasons why Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) is -3.46% away from 52-week high?

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 26, 2021, Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) set off with pace as it heaved 0.02% to $63.14. During the day, the stock rose to $63.86 and sunk to $62.55 before settling in for the price of $63.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VOYA posted a 52-week range of $35.89-$65.40.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -2.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -72.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $126.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $123.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $59.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $53.74.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6000 employees. It has generated 1,274,833 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +7.03 and Pretax Margin of +4.60.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Financial Conglomerates industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 16, this organization’s CEO, Health Solutions sold 6,251 shares at the rate of 64.11, making the entire transaction reach 400,761 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,139. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 23, Company’s See Remarks sold 14,952 for 58.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 881,773. This particular insider is now the holder of 26,379 in total.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.47) by $0.43. This company achieved a net margin of +2.78 while generating a return on equity of 2.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -72.50% and is forecasted to reach 6.69 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 28.99% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.49. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $45.62, and its Beta score is 1.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.01. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.90.

In the same vein, VOYA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.38, a figure that is expected to reach 1.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Voya Financial Inc., VOYA]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.44 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.32 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.87% While, its Average True Range was 1.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 47.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.44% that was lower than 25.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

