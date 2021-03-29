UBS Group AG (UBS) average volume reaches $3.13M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) started the day on March 26, 2021, with a price decrease of -0.12% at $16.04. During the day, the stock rose to $16.19 and sunk to $15.985 before settling in for the price of $16.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UBS posted a 52-week range of $8.41-$16.31.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was -5.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 54.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.57 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.54 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $61.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.31.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 71551 employees. It has generated 422,902 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +23.45 and Pretax Margin of +25.04.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. UBS Group AG’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.05%, in contrast to 48.86% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 05, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 450 shares at the rate of 5.87, making the entire transaction reach 2,643 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 273,222.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.28) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +20.34 while generating a return on equity of 11.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 54.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.60 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 1.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UBS Group AG (UBS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.07, and its Beta score is 1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.82.

In the same vein, UBS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.77, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of UBS Group AG (UBS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.37 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.24 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.64% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of UBS Group AG (UBS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 76.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.84% that was lower than 25.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.