Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) return on Assets touches -2.62: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

By Zach King
Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) started the day on March 26, 2021, with a price increase of 4.53% at $12.01. During the day, the stock rose to $12.06 and sunk to $11.36 before settling in for the price of $11.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VG posted a 52-week range of $6.25-$15.72.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of 6.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -27.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -82.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $248.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $233.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.91.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2198 workers. It has generated 567,759 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -16,475. The stock had 11.44 Receivables turnover and 0.90 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.22, operating margin was -0.01 and Pretax Margin of -2.56.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. Vonage Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.20%, in contrast to 92.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 10, this organization’s Director sold 12,858 shares at the rate of 12.50, making the entire transaction reach 160,725 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 05, Company’s President sold 93,000 for 12.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,118,790. This particular insider is now the holder of 417,202 in total.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.05) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -2.90 while generating a return on equity of -6.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vonage Holdings Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -82.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -27.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 39.05.

In the same vein, VG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.15, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.44 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.21 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.20%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 57.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.27% that was higher than 45.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

