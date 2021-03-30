Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) 14-day ATR is 0.19: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 29, 2021, Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.65% to $4.62. During the day, the stock rose to $4.67 and sunk to $4.525 before settling in for the price of $4.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BBD posted a 52-week range of $2.61-$5.36.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.51%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.84 billion, simultaneously with a float of $6.34 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $40.83 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.32.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 89575 employees. It has generated 2,306,051 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -3.86 and Pretax Margin of +2.46.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.11) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +8.01 while generating a return on equity of 11.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.51% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.59.

In the same vein, BBD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.33, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

Going through the that latest performance of [Banco Bradesco S.A., BBD]. Its last 5-days volume of 29.97 million was inferior to the volume of 31.38 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 60.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.48% that was lower than 42.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

