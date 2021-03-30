Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) volume hits 10.93 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on March 29, 2021, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) started slowly as it slid -11.26% to $1.34. During the day, the stock rose to $1.50 and sunk to $1.33 before settling in for the price of $1.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CSCW posted a 52-week range of $0.31-$2.18.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $58.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $41.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $76.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9706, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8129.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.76%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -145.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.00%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20.

In the same vein, CSCW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.44.

Technical Analysis of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Color Star Technology Co. Ltd., CSCW], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 98.89 million was better the volume of 16.68 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.2324.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 38.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 119.90% that was lower than 135.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.