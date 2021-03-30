DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) volume hits 22.06 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) open the trading on March 29, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -8.49% to $58.20. During the day, the stock rose to $64.7199 and sunk to $58.10 before settling in for the price of $63.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DKNG posted a 52-week range of $11.37-$74.38.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 43.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $388.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $328.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $61.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.85.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Gambling industry. DraftKings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.20%, in contrast to 51.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 09, this organization’s Director sold 1,545,924 shares at the rate of 50.83, making the entire transaction reach 78,579,317 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,205,324. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 09, Company’s Director sold 6,949,088 for 50.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 353,222,143. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,611,173 in total.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.47) by -$0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 43.50% and is forecasted to reach -1.11 in the upcoming year.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DraftKings Inc. (DKNG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 39.01.

In the same vein, DKNG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.48, a figure that is expected to reach -0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)

[DraftKings Inc., DKNG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.52% While, its Average True Range was 5.13.

Raw Stochastic average of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.02%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 80.85% that was higher than 61.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

