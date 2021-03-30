Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.85

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) open the trading on March 29, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 2.17% to $2.60. During the day, the stock rose to $2.78 and sunk to $2.53 before settling in for the price of $2.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNUS posted a 52-week range of $0.20-$11.73.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of 44.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $299.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $237.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $810.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.69.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 19 workers. It has generated 295,395 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -574,062. The stock had 1.88 Receivables turnover and 0.22 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.90, operating margin was -113.21 and Pretax Margin of -194.34.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Entertainment industry. Genius Brands International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.50%, in contrast to 11.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 29, this organization’s Director sold 400 shares at the rate of 0.66, making the entire transaction reach 264 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 44,600. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 06, Company’s Director bought 25,000 for 2.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 70,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 45,000 in total.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2018 suggests? It has posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.14) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -194.34 while generating a return on equity of -104.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genius Brands International Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.80%.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 426.51.

In the same vein, GNUS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.34.

Technical Analysis of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

[Genius Brands International Inc., GNUS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 58.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 85.44% that was lower than 153.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

