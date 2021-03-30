Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $2.05: Right on the Precipice

By Steve Mayer
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 29, 2021, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) set off with pace as it heaved 0.36% to $2.80. During the day, the stock rose to $2.88 and sunk to $2.72 before settling in for the price of $2.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IDEX posted a 52-week range of $0.37-$5.53.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 86.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -135.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $237.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $209.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.05.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 60 employees. It has generated 742,783 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,628,010. The stock had 3.38 Receivables turnover and 0.40 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +91.73, operating margin was +22.86 and Pretax Margin of -216.33.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Ideanomics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.77%, in contrast to 4.60% institutional ownership.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -219.18 while generating a return on equity of -243.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ideanomics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -135.10%.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 66.09.

In the same vein, IDEX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.06.

Technical Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ideanomics Inc., IDEX]. Its last 5-days volume of 19.69 million was inferior to the volume of 44.5 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.04%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 35.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 80.78% that was lower than 161.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

