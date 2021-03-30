KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) Moves -15.17% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) flaunted slowness of -15.17% at $3.69, as the Stock market unbolted on March 29, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $5.49 and sunk to $3.65 before settling in for the price of $4.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KBSF posted a 52-week range of $1.32-$5.83.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of -22.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 99.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.44 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.80.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 326 workers. It has generated 84,439 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -535. The stock had 1.77 Receivables turnover and 0.27 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.85, operating margin was +0.92 and Pretax Margin of +2.05.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the KBS Fashion Group Limited industry. KBS Fashion Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 43.39%, in contrast to 12.40% institutional ownership.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -0.63 while generating a return on equity of -0.19.

KBS Fashion Group Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 99.50%.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.88.

In the same vein, KBSF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.50.

Technical Analysis of KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [KBS Fashion Group Limited, KBSF]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.3 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.76% While, its Average True Range was 0.69.

Raw Stochastic average of KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.98%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 157.94% that was higher than 113.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.