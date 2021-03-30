Morgan Stanley (MS) last month volatility was 2.82%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 29, 2021, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.63% to $77.88. During the day, the stock rose to $78.845 and sunk to $76.00 before settling in for the price of $79.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MS posted a 52-week range of $31.16-$86.64.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 6.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.77 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.43 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $146.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $77.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $60.16.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 68000 employees. It has generated 958,515 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +42.14 and Pretax Margin of +22.12.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Morgan Stanley’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 65.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 16, this organization’s Chief Risk Officer sold 22,746 shares at the rate of 76.25, making the entire transaction reach 1,734,382 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 256,786. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 09, Company’s Head of Tech/Ops/Resilience sold 15,169 for 74.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,128,012. This particular insider is now the holder of 230,896 in total.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.27) by $0.54. This company achieved a net margin of +16.87 while generating a return on equity of 12.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.60% and is forecasted to reach 6.56 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.03% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Morgan Stanley (MS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.09, and its Beta score is 1.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.82.

In the same vein, MS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.44, a figure that is expected to reach 1.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Morgan Stanley, MS]. Its last 5-days volume of 12.62 million indicated improvement to the volume of 11.8 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.86% While, its Average True Range was 2.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Morgan Stanley (MS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.69% that was lower than 30.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

