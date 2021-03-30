No matter how cynical the overall market is Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) performance over the last week is recorded 6.20%

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) started the day on March 29, 2021, with a price increase of 14.67% at $131.51. During the day, the stock rose to $133.77 and sunk to $114.71 before settling in for the price of $114.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FUTU posted a 52-week range of $9.01-$204.25.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 266.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $130.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $42.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $133.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $59.81.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 847 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +78.98, operating margin was +44.34 and Pretax Margin of +43.81.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. Futu Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.99%, in contrast to 61.90% institutional ownership.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.1) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +40.04 while generating a return on equity of 24.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 266.90% and is forecasted to reach 4.83 in the upcoming year.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 17.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 37.75.

In the same vein, FUTU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.28, a figure that is expected to reach 1.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU), its last 5-days Average volume was 15.59 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 11.53 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.54% While, its Average True Range was 16.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.37%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 45.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 99.78% that was lower than 116.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

