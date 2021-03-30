No matter how cynical the overall market is ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) performance over the last week is recorded -18.70%

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

As on March 29, 2021, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.45% to $10.04. During the day, the stock rose to $11.79 and sunk to $9.35 before settling in for the price of $9.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZKIN posted a 52-week range of $0.81-$14.60.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 19.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -110.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $268.47 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.81.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 308 employees. It has generated 281,970 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,681. The stock had 2.78 Receivables turnover and 1.05 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +4.54, operating margin was -2.16 and Pretax Margin of -2.61.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Steel industry. ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 62.04%, in contrast to 2.20% institutional ownership.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -0.95 while generating a return on equity of -1.87.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -110.20%.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.09.

In the same vein, ZKIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05.

Technical Analysis of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ZK International Group Co. Ltd., ZKIN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 12.53 million was better the volume of 4.65 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.18% While, its Average True Range was 2.56.

Raw Stochastic average of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.08%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 49.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 209.43% that was higher than 155.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

