OpGen Inc. (OPGN) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of -0.46

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) started the day on March 29, 2021, with a price decrease of -3.27% at $2.66. During the day, the stock rose to $2.85 and sunk to $2.60 before settling in for the price of $2.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OPGN posted a 52-week range of $1.63-$4.44.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -3.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 51.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 82.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $73.52 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.25.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 38 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +8.68, operating margin was -510.02 and Pretax Margin of -618.79.

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. OpGen Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.09%, in contrast to 3.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 27, this organization’s Director sold 1,748 shares at the rate of 2.35, making the entire transaction reach 4,108 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,734. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 04, Company’s Director sold 3,612 for 2.19, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,910. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,482 in total.

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.31) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -621.93 while generating a return on equity of -205.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

OpGen Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 82.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in the upcoming year.

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for OpGen Inc. (OPGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 19.87.

In the same vein, OPGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.02, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of OpGen Inc. (OPGN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.66 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 12.13 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of OpGen Inc. (OPGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.59%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.70% that was lower than 110.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.