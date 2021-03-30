Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) last week performance was -25.30%

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) started the day on March 29, 2021, with a price decrease of -9.63% at $20.64. During the day, the stock rose to $23.58 and sunk to $20.50 before settling in for the price of $22.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VUZI posted a 52-week range of $0.93-$30.65.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 33.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 43.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $53.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.71.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 99 employees. It has generated 119,397 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -185,074. The stock had 7.69 Receivables turnover and 0.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -4.58, operating margin was -164.52 and Pretax Margin of -155.01.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Consumer Electronics Industry. Vuzix Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.00%, in contrast to 25.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 28, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 4,962,600 shares at the rate of 11.51, making the entire transaction reach 57,095,915 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -155.01 while generating a return on equity of -49.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vuzix Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 43.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vuzix Corporation (VUZI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 118.70.

In the same vein, VUZI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.54, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), its last 5-days Average volume was 12.69 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 7.16 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.77% While, its Average True Range was 4.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 34.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 191.89% that was higher than 151.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.