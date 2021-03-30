Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) recent quarterly performance of -25.71% is not showing the real picture

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) open the trading on March 29, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 0.49% to $8.15. During the day, the stock rose to $8.18 and sunk to $7.96 before settling in for the price of $8.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PBR posted a 52-week range of $4.88-$11.89.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -3.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -76.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.52 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.19 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $53.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.93.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 49050 employees. It has generated 5,546,769 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 144,913. The stock had 8.06 Receivables turnover and 0.28 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.60, operating margin was +31.65 and Pretax Margin of +1.22.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated industry. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.80%, in contrast to 18.90% institutional ownership.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.14) by $0.67. This company achieved a net margin of +2.61 while generating a return on equity of 2.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -76.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.48 in the upcoming year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $42.23, and its Beta score is 1.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.11. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.70.

In the same vein, PBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.19, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

[Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, PBR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 58.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.61% that was lower than 61.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

