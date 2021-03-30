Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) Moves -6.28% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on March 29, 2021, Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) started slowly as it slid -6.28% to $1.79. During the day, the stock rose to $1.99 and sunk to $1.77 before settling in for the price of $1.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FENG posted a 52-week range of $0.51-$2.83.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of -5.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 41.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -37.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $149.39 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7538, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6392.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1689 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.73, operating margin was -6.60 and Pretax Margin of +36.48.

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Phoenix New Media Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.58%, in contrast to 23.50% institutional ownership.

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2020, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.19) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +34.58 while generating a return on equity of 16.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Phoenix New Media Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -37.10%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.29% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 41.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.04, and its Beta score is 2.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.81.

In the same vein, FENG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.88.

Technical Analysis of Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Phoenix New Media Limited, FENG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 18.66 million was better the volume of 2.66 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.3200.

Raw Stochastic average of Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.18%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 136.17% that was lower than 161.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.