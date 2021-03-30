RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) latest performance of 17.00% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 29, 2021, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) set off with pace as it heaved 17.00% to $10.67. During the day, the stock rose to $10.87 and sunk to $9.02 before settling in for the price of $9.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RLX posted a 52-week range of $7.89-$35.00.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.56 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.42 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.68 billion.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 661 employees. It has generated 335,664 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.50, operating margin was +3.64 and Pretax Margin of +4.76.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.04) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +3.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RLX Technology Inc. (RLX). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 41.81.

In the same vein, RLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

Going through the that latest performance of [RLX Technology Inc., RLX]. Its last 5-days volume of 29.27 million indicated improvement to the volume of 14.2 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.22% While, its Average True Range was 2.41.