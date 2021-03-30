Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) volume hits 1.2 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) started the day on March 29, 2021, with a price decrease of -22.80% at $30.50. During the day, the stock rose to $40.70 and sunk to $29.00 before settling in for the price of $39.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TKAT posted a 52-week range of $0.77-$74.11.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -7.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -33.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 46.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $343.74 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.13.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 117 employees. It has generated 83,500 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -107,705. The stock had 0.59 Receivables turnover and 0.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.02, operating margin was -115.11 and Pretax Margin of -126.68.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 47.02%, in contrast to 0.30% institutional ownership.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2018, the organization reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.05) by -$0.28. This company achieved a net margin of -128.99 while generating a return on equity of -48.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 46.50%.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 78.12.

In the same vein, TKAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.18.

Technical Analysis of Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT), its last 5-days Average volume was 9.04 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 4.23 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.74% While, its Average True Range was 10.81.

Raw Stochastic average of Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 39.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 686.41% that was higher than 347.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

