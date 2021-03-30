The key reasons why Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) is -6.75% away from 52-week high?

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ: CYAN) started the day on March 29, 2021, with a price increase of 30.60% at $4.14. During the day, the stock rose to $6.29 and sunk to $3.85 before settling in for the price of $3.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CYAN posted a 52-week range of $1.91-$4.44.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -1.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 76.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 110.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.92.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 95 employees. It has generated 335,779 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,074. The stock had 15.43 Receivables turnover and 1.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.81, operating margin was +3.30 and Pretax Margin of +1.24.

Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. Cyanotech Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 25.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 16, this organization’s VP, Operations sold 7,486 shares at the rate of 3.87, making the entire transaction reach 28,971 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,896. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 12, Company’s VP, Quality, Regulatory & Govt sold 8,000 for 3.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 31,680. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,858 in total.

Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +1.21 while generating a return on equity of 2.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cyanotech Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 110.50%.

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ: CYAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.60, and its Beta score is 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.81. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.28.

In the same vein, CYAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.20.

Technical Analysis of Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ: CYAN), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.91 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.27 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.62% While, its Average True Range was 0.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 32.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 131.22% that was higher than 70.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.