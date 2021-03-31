CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) latest performance of 7.31% is not what was on cards

By Zach King
Top Picks

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) open the trading on March 30, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 7.31% to $7.19. During the day, the stock rose to $7.24 and sunk to $6.76 before settling in for the price of $6.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CX posted a 52-week range of $1.66-$7.59.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -42.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -87.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.47 billion, simultaneously with a float of $461.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.62.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 40140 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.71, operating margin was +10.35 and Pretax Margin of -10.20.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Building Materials industry. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 60.00%, in contrast to 38.90% institutional ownership.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.04) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -10.39 while generating a return on equity of -17.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -87.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.44 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 33.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.30.

In the same vein, CX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.92, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX)

[CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., CX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

Raw Stochastic average of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.98%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 72.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.19% that was higher than 53.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

