Gold Fields Limited (GFI) EPS growth this year is 146.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) flaunted slowness of -4.62% at $9.30, as the Stock market unbolted on March 30, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $9.435 and sunk to $9.16 before settling in for the price of $9.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GFI posted a 52-week range of $4.60-$14.90.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 49.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 146.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $873.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $862.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.61.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 5655 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.47, operating margin was +38.70 and Pretax Margin of +30.33.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +18.58 while generating a return on equity of 25.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gold Fields Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 146.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.07 in the upcoming year.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gold Fields Limited (GFI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.44. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.30, and its Beta score is 0.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.06. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.53.

In the same vein, GFI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.82, a figure that is expected to reach 0.68 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Gold Fields Limited, GFI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 6.98 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Gold Fields Limited (GFI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.84%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.06% that was lower than 55.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.