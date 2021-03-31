ING Groep N.V. (ING) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $5.35M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 30, 2021, ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) set off with pace as it heaved 3.53% to $12.31. During the day, the stock rose to $12.34 and sunk to $12.07 before settling in for the price of $11.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ING posted a 52-week range of $4.88-$12.76.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was -13.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -48.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.90 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.90 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $48.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.79.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 58564 employees. It has generated 309,011 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +16.59 and Pretax Margin of +13.25.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. ING Groep N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 3.20% institutional ownership.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +8.80 while generating a return on equity of 4.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -48.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -11.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ING Groep N.V. (ING). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.44, and its Beta score is 1.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.80.

In the same vein, ING’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.75, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ING Groep N.V. (ING)

Going through the that latest performance of [ING Groep N.V., ING]. Its last 5-days volume of 7.79 million indicated improvement to the volume of 5.53 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

Raw Stochastic average of ING Groep N.V. (ING) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 60.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.81% that was lower than 41.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.