Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) 14-day ATR is 0.24: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) started the day on March 30, 2021, with a price increase of 1.75% at $1.74. During the day, the stock rose to $1.7803 and sunk to $1.66 before settling in for the price of $1.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JAGX posted a 52-week range of $0.19-$4.47.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 94.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $117.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $65.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $216.18 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.4654, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0694.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 29 employees. It has generated 199,147 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,328,946. The stock had 4.28 Receivables turnover and 0.15 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.93, operating margin was -420.75 and Pretax Margin of -667.15.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Jaguar Health Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.01%, in contrast to 5.90% institutional ownership.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -667.32 while generating a return on equity of -220.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Jaguar Health Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 94.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in the upcoming year.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 26.05.

In the same vein, JAGX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.90, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.93 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 37.66 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.2066.

Raw Stochastic average of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.02% that was lower than 282.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

