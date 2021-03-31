Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Open at price of $165.02: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 30, 2021, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.62% to $165.01. During the day, the stock rose to $165.66 and sunk to $164.23 before settling in for the price of $166.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JNJ posted a 52-week range of $125.50-$173.65.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.63 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.61 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $426.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $162.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $151.60.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 134500 employees. It has generated 613,918 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 109,398. The stock had 5.89 Receivables turnover and 0.50 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +66.09, operating margin was +24.79 and Pretax Margin of +19.98.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General industry. Johnson & Johnson’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 69.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 09, this organization’s EVP, Global Corp Aff & COO sold 54,662 shares at the rate of 152.93, making the entire transaction reach 8,359,460 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 56,079. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 02, Company’s EVP, Chief GSC Officer sold 16,115 for 153.52, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,473,938. This particular insider is now the holder of 58,420 in total.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.82) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +17.82 while generating a return on equity of 23.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.20% and is forecasted to reach 10.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.61% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.56, and its Beta score is 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 43.95.

In the same vein, JNJ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.40, a figure that is expected to reach 2.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Going through the that latest performance of [Johnson & Johnson, JNJ]. Its last 5-days volume of 7.21 million was inferior to the volume of 8.32 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.09% While, its Average True Range was 2.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 77.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 9.49% that was lower than 17.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

