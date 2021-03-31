Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) average volume reaches $764.81K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) established initial surge of 3.85% at $6.21, as the Stock market unbolted on March 30, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $6.39 and sunk to $5.85 before settling in for the price of $5.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LEAF posted a 52-week range of $1.03-$8.85.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 11.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 68.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $233.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.25.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 360 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 589,058 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -24,611. The stock had 15.40 Receivables turnover and 1.78 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.75, operating margin was -8.35 and Pretax Margin of -4.12.

Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Leaf Group Ltd. industry. Leaf Group Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.10%, in contrast to 74.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary sold 775 shares at the rate of 7.00, making the entire transaction reach 5,425 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 162,800. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 16, Company’s EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary sold 7,225 for 7.18, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 51,876. This particular insider is now the holder of 165,837 in total.

Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.12) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -4.18 while generating a return on equity of -14.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Leaf Group Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 68.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 58.30.

In the same vein, LEAF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.33, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Leaf Group Ltd., LEAF]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.79 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.91.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.47%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 143.21% that was higher than 89.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.