LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) Open at price of $4.52: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

LiveXLive Media Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) flaunted slowness of -7.22% at $4.11, as the Stock market unbolted on March 30, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $4.57 and sunk to $3.88 before settling in for the price of $4.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LIVX posted a 52-week range of $1.39-$6.95.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 39.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -25.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $332.50 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.27.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 76 employees. It has generated 508,671 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -512,197. The stock had 9.43 Receivables turnover and 0.68 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -5.55, operating margin was -92.33 and Pretax Margin of -101.19.

LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the LiveXLive Media Inc. industry. LiveXLive Media Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.50%, in contrast to 39.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s CEO & Chairman bought 3,000 shares at the rate of 4.60, making the entire transaction reach 13,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,576,566. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 16, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 4.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 41,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 860,186 in total.

LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.11) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -100.69 while generating a return on equity of -3,337.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

LiveXLive Media Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in the upcoming year.

LiveXLive Media Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.15.

In the same vein, LIVX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.54, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [LiveXLive Media Inc., LIVX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.84 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.83.

Raw Stochastic average of LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.07%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 132.30% that was higher than 103.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

