Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) average volume reaches $10.33M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

By Zach King
Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) open the trading on March 30, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 2.12% to $11.58. During the day, the stock rose to $11.60 and sunk to $10.8026 before settling in for the price of $11.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RIDE posted a 52-week range of $9.80-$31.80.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -68.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $164.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $102.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.77.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Lordstown Motors Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.50%, in contrast to 24.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 04, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 9,300 shares at the rate of 27.00, making the entire transaction reach 251,100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 34,080. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 04, Company’s Vice President of Engineering sold 10,000 for 27.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 272,100. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.1) by -$0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -68.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.99 in the upcoming year.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.61.

In the same vein, RIDE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05, a figure that is expected to reach -0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)

[Lordstown Motors Corp., RIDE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.73% While, its Average True Range was 1.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.74%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 10.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 120.55% that was higher than 103.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

