Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) last week performance was -15.20%

By Steve Mayer
Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) established initial surge of 12.26% at $8.70, as the Stock market unbolted on March 30, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $10.2373 and sunk to $7.76 before settling in for the price of $7.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JFIN posted a 52-week range of $1.88-$30.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $494.33 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.85.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 970 employees. It has generated 332,163 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 78,603. The stock had 5.45 Receivables turnover and 2.38 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +80.12, operating margin was +23.97 and Pretax Margin of +25.28.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.1) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +23.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Jiayin Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.84 in the upcoming year.

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.48.

In the same vein, JFIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.61, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Jiayin Group Inc., JFIN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 4.38 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.03% While, its Average True Range was 2.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 43.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 388.54% that was higher than 179.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

