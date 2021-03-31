Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.34M

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ: PLL) open the trading on March 30, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.16% to $63.26. During the day, the stock rose to $64.7707 and sunk to $60.10 before settling in for the price of $64.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PLL posted a 52-week range of $4.53-$88.97.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $879.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $61.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.48.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Piedmont Lithium Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.24%, in contrast to 0.84% institutional ownership.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -40.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ: PLL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 9.89.

In the same vein, PLL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.00.

Technical Analysis of Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL)

[Piedmont Lithium Limited, PLL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.16% While, its Average True Range was 9.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 104.83% that was lower than 114.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

