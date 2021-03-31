The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) PE Ratio stood at $14.28: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on March 30, 2021, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.65% to $67.71. During the day, the stock rose to $67.89 and sunk to $65.09 before settling in for the price of $65.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HIG posted a 52-week range of $30.26-$69.60.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $358.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $356.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $54.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $45.08.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 18500 employees. It has generated 1,109,351 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +11.99 and Pretax Margin of +10.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Insurance – Diversified industry. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 94.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 31, this organization’s President sold 128,535 shares at the rate of 49.00, making the entire transaction reach 6,298,215 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 188,189. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 23, Company’s Chairman and CEO bought 6,975 for 35.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 250,960. This particular insider is now the holder of 227,309 in total.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.33) by $0.43. This company achieved a net margin of +8.46 while generating a return on equity of 9.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.20% and is forecasted to reach 6.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.42% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.28, and its Beta score is 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.63.

In the same vein, HIG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.74, a figure that is expected to reach 1.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., HIG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.32 million was better the volume of 3.11 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.08% While, its Average True Range was 2.53.

Raw Stochastic average of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.04%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 74.21% that was higher than 40.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.