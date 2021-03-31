TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY) EPS growth this year is 0.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY) open the trading on March 30, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 11.72% to $18.30. During the day, the stock rose to $18.44 and sunk to $16.00 before settling in for the price of $16.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TPGY posted a 52-week range of $9.76-$34.28.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $767.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.34.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Shell Companies industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 19, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 146,836 shares at the rate of 19.59, making the entire transaction reach 2,876,312 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,957,302. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 18, Company’s 10% Owner bought 275,000 for 19.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,353,292. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,810,466 in total.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY) Earnings and Revenue Records

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.00%.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.40.

Technical Analysis of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY)

[TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp., TPGY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.30% While, its Average True Range was 2.19.