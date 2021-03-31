VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $992.87K

By Zach King
VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) open the trading on March 30, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 31.39% to $10.59. During the day, the stock rose to $11.36 and sunk to $7.92 before settling in for the price of $8.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VVPR posted a 52-week range of $0.59-$24.33.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -49.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -252.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $181.09 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.65.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 204 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 238,775 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.44, operating margin was +1.12 and Pretax Margin of -9.01.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Solar industry. VivoPower International PLC’s current insider ownership accounts for 55.75%, in contrast to 2.90% institutional ownership.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -10.48.

VivoPower International PLC’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -252.90%.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VivoPower International PLC (VVPR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.72.

In the same vein, VVPR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.36.

Technical Analysis of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR)

[VivoPower International PLC, VVPR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.78% While, its Average True Range was 1.19.

Raw Stochastic average of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 142.12% that was lower than 143.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

