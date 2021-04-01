Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) latest performance of 0.41% is not what was on cards

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) open the trading on March 31, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 0.41% to $26.99. During the day, the stock rose to $27.6554 and sunk to $24.50 before settling in for the price of $26.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASO posted a 52-week range of $12.05-$28.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 459.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $88.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $83.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.43.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 91.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 01, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 11,947,059 shares at the rate of 20.69, making the entire transaction reach 247,230,050 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,948,754. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 01, Company’s 10% Owner sold 11,947,059 for 20.69, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 247,230,050. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,948,754 in total.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 1/30/2021 suggests? It has posted $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.52) by $0.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 459.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.43 in the upcoming year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.44.

Technical Analysis of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO)

[Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc., ASO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.97% While, its Average True Range was 1.83.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.61% that was higher than 52.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.