Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) last month volatility was 18.35%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) open the trading on March 31, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 17.36% to $3.11. During the day, the stock rose to $3.43 and sunk to $2.67 before settling in for the price of $2.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEHL posted a 52-week range of $1.11-$5.50.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.50 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.53.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 431 employees. It has generated 109,995 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -3,190. The stock had 1.63 Receivables turnover and 0.90 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.83, operating margin was -7.25 and Pretax Margin of -2.88.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.69%, in contrast to 0.87% institutional ownership.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2.90 while generating a return on equity of -3.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.39.

Technical Analysis of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL)

[Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, AEHL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.23%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 29.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 159.85% that was higher than 126.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

