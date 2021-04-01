Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) EPS growth this year is -232.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Shaun Noe
Company News

As on March 31, 2021, Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) started slowly as it slid -1.15% to $3.43. During the day, the stock rose to $3.445 and sunk to $3.393 before settling in for the price of $3.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SAN posted a 52-week range of $1.68-$3.70.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was -4.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -27.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -232.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.31 billion, simultaneously with a float of $17.12 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $59.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.71.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 178251 employees. It has generated 337,634 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +12.97 and Pretax Margin of -3.07.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. Banco Santander S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.00%, in contrast to 1.60% institutional ownership.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -13.59 while generating a return on equity of -9.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -232.90%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -13.29% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -27.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Banco Santander S.A. (SAN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.10.

In the same vein, SAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.59.

Technical Analysis of Banco Santander S.A. (SAN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Banco Santander S.A., SAN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.23 million was lower the volume of 7.17 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.09.

Raw Stochastic average of Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 39.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.23% that was lower than 39.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

