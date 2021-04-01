Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.56 million

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) open the trading on March 31, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided 0.00% to $1.03. During the day, the stock rose to $1.05 and sunk to $1.01 before settling in for the price of $1.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CEI posted a 52-week range of $0.46-$3.10.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -33.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -102.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.83 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4314, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0118.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -25.93, operating margin was -1214.36 and Pretax Margin of -971.07.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Camber Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.98%, in contrast to 4.00% institutional ownership.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -971.07 while generating a return on equity of -55.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Camber Energy Inc. (CEI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 82.78.

In the same vein, CEI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.08.

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

[Camber Energy Inc., CEI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.14% While, its Average True Range was 0.1134.

Raw Stochastic average of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 18.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.16% that was lower than 177.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.